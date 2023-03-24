Poetically Yours - Banned books

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s featured poet is Judy Cummings.

Cummings is a northern Illinois poet and teacher. She is a member of the Illinois State Poetry Society, Poets & Patrons, and Rockford Writers' Guild.

Her poem “Enlightened” references titles of books that have been banned at one time or another.

The Awakening

happened inside

an Animal Farm

where Women in Love

met The Naked and the Dead

not-to-be-read.

Near the Tropic of Cancer,

Sons and Lovers

searched for A Separate Peace,

yet found themselves

caught in a Cat's Cradle

All were slain

at one time or another,

In Cold Blood along with

Lady Chatterley's Lover.

Even The Great Gatsby,

Ulysses, and The Color Purple

were not Beloved

enough to escape bondage.

They tried To Kill A Mockingbird,

Trample The Grapes of Wrath

Swat The Lord of the Flies

Trap Of Mice and Men.

As I lay Dying,

Their Eyes Were Watching God but

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.

An American Tragedy –

Blocked, burned, or

banned books, – still,

The Sun Also Rises in

A Brave New World.