© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Watch the DeKalb County Candidate Forums here!
WNIJ News

Poetically Yours - Banned books

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published March 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT
censorship-3308001_960_720.png
pixabay.com
/

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s featured poet is Judy Cummings.

Cummings is a northern Illinois poet and teacher. She is a member of the Illinois State Poetry Society, Poets & Patrons, and Rockford Writers' Guild.

Her poem “Enlightened” references titles of books that have been banned at one time or another.

The Awakening

happened inside

an Animal Farm

where Women in Love

met The Naked and the Dead

not-to-be-read.

Near the Tropic of Cancer,

Sons and Lovers

searched for A Separate Peace,

yet found themselves

caught in a Cat's Cradle

All were slain

at one time or another,

In Cold Blood along with

Lady Chatterley's Lover.

Even The Great Gatsby,

Ulysses, and The Color Purple

were not Beloved

enough to escape bondage.

They tried To Kill A Mockingbird,

Trample The Grapes of Wrath

Swat The Lord of the Flies

Trap Of Mice and Men.

As I lay Dying,

Their Eyes Were Watching God but

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.

An American Tragedy

Blocked, burned, or

banned books, – still,

The Sun Also Rises in

A Brave New World.

  • Yvonne Boose is a current corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project. It's a national service program that places talented journalists in local newsrooms like WNIJ. You can learn more about Report for America at wnij.org.
WNIJ News
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
See stories by Yvonne Boose