© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Watch the DeKalb County Candidate Forums here!
WNIJ News

Perspective: Challenge yourself to recycle right

Northern Public Radio | By Corinne Sosso
Published March 20, 2023 at 3:03 AM CDT
nareeta-martin-FoG7PKNYjpM-unsplash.jpg
Nareeta Martin
/
Unsplash

My church got fined for putting the wrong stuff in the recycle bin. Now they wonder if it’s worth the price to recycle.

It comes with a cost. And it’s the right thing to do. It’s called stewardship.

Genesis tells us that God made the heavens and the Earth and on that sixth day, gave Earth to man and woman to care for. Until we follow the lead of other countries and stop consuming single-use plastics, recycling is the responsible thing to do.

Do we put the right things into those bins? Or do we let the recyclers sort out what doesn’t belong? Do we add contaminants like pizza boxes and plastic bags?

Is it too easy? All our recyclables go into the same bin. Once at the warehouse they undergo an extensive separation process to sort cardboard from paper and glass from plastic and aluminum from steel.

But plastic bags clog up the machines, shut down the process, and must be disentangled by hand. That costs them time and money. We should be fined for that. Shame on us for our carelessness.

Make the effort. Go online. Find out what does and does not go in those bins. Be a steward and care for this planet we’ve been given. It’s the right thing to do.

I’m Corinne Sosso and that’s my perspective.

Tags
WNIJ News WNIJ Perspectives
Corinne Sosso
Corinne Sosso is education director at Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful, an environmental resource center based in the Rockford-area focused on recycling.
See stories by Corinne Sosso