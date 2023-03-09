Aurora's annual update addresses how the city is rising to new heights

Residents of a northern Illinois city celebrated highpoints of the city’s accomplishments. This happened at a place where people usually go to soar.

Aurora’s State of the City Address’ theme was “Aurora Ascending.” It took flight at the city’s airport in Sugar Grove. Mayor Richard Irvin invited the crowd to come fly with the city as it goes to new heights. He announced a new initiative called “Take Off Aurora.” One of the projects from this initiative impacts the youth.

“By providing additional exposure to the aviation field,” he said. “Particularly to our underserved and minority students who are disproportionally underrepresented in aviation.”

He also said Revv Aviation, a company that offers aviation services, is looking to add a customs agency to the airport, which would allow international flights.

The mayor reflected on new business that sprung up over the past year. He also shared information about the new casino.

“The Hollywood Casino and Resort Aurora will have the absolute best gaming, entertainment, eating and lodging and we deserve it," he said. "Aurora is ascending pass the old image into the one that effects our moniker, the City of Lights.”

Other mentions included the Aurora Boys & Girls Club, the return of the Fourth of July Parade and more residential housing coming to the area. The full address can be seen on city’s Facebook page.