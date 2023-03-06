Widespread PFAS contamination detected in Rockford area's drinking water

Multiple wells with PFAS levels above the statewide health advisory for those substances have been found in southeast Rockford. The Winnebago County Health Department, in coordination with the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, detected the so-called “forever chemicals” in the wells’ water.

According to Dr. Sandra Martell, the director of the Winnebago County Health Department, beginning in February of 2021, state agencies detected high levels of PFAS at the Family Manufactured Home Community in southeast Rockford.

“One of our family community mobile home parks popped positive and at very high levels,” she said. “And even though there's no national standards still established yet for drinking water levels, the state of Illinois has issued what they call guidance levels for health. “

Since then, the county health department has attempted to contact private well owners about PFAS testing in the area through direct mail and door-to-door canvassing. To date, less than 15% of private wells identified by officials have been tested.

PFAS or per- and poly-flourinated substances are a family of over 5,000 engineered compounds used in a variety of commercial products to impart heat, water and oil resistance. PFAS are found in all kinds of everyday products like carpeting, floss, toilet paper, and non-stick cookware.

PFAS are resistant to breaking down in the environment, and exposure to PFAS has been linked to increased risk of some cancers, fertility issues, increased risk of hypertension in pregnant women, and low birth weights.

In May of last year, the Illinois Environmental Protection Environment Agency conducted further testing to identify potential sources. According to Martell, no single identifiable source was found due in part to the widespread nature of the contamination and low participation in testing of private wells.

“We got very low participation,” she said, “about 17% of the, you know, less than 17% of the wells, you know, actually got tested.”

Martell adds that more thorough testing is key as there are no changes to the taste, smell or look of PFAS-contaminated water. The county health department is still encouraging residents of the affected area of Rockford to participate in the free testing.

The county health department will host two Open Houses — on Tuesday, March 28, from 5-7:30 p.m. and on Wednesday, March 29, from 9-11:30 a.m. —where government officials will be directly answering PFAS-related questions. Location details will be provided at a later date on the Winnebago County Health Department website.

