Perspective: Your questions + my connections = a humdinger of an evening

I’ve always wanted to be a conduit, although a nagging doubt plagues me.

You’ve probably heard that on Saturday, NPR’s chief economics correspondent Scott Horsley will be in Rockford, at the Prairie Street Brewery. As a regular listener, you’re probably thinking: What? Why aren’t they publicizing this? Shouldn’t they try to get the word out? Well, it’s a fundraiser for your favorite public radio station, and it’s going to be a humdinger!

There are so many topics we can ask Scott about; Sue Stephens and I might not be able to focus. Sue might start reciting some of her pawpaw poetry or I might rehash the open mic standup comedy routine I did in 1985. It had one really good joke in it, although that turns out to be not enough when your set is five minutes long.

So help out some fellow members of the WNIJ family. Let Sue Stephens and I know what we should ask Scott on Saturday night. What would you like to hear about? His past? His current assignment? Who was the most difficult tiny desk band? Which Magliozzi brother he more identifies with? I bet it’s Ray.

Better yet, join us Saturday night. Tickets remain, but they are moving briskly. To submit a question for Scott Horsley or grab a ticket yourself, head over to WNIJ.org on any electronic device and follow the easy steps.

When it come to being a conduit, help me prove, I can do it!

I’m Dan Libman, and that’s my Perspective.