Perspective: You're a work of art

Every day is a blank canvas. Or so they say.

I say we wake up to a cluttered portrait of who we must be. Still ... we always are painting a picture of ourselves.

Now, listen to this quote from English actress Helena Bonham Carter. She said:

“I think everything in life is art. What you do. How you dress. The way you love someone, and how you talk. Your smile and your personality. What you believe in, and all your dreams. The way you drink your tea. How you decorate your home. Or party. Your grocery list. The food you make. How your writing looks. And the way you feel. Life is art."

I understand why creative folks say life is art and art is life. But her words remind me that we are all creators.

For years my morning routine meant getting ready for work. The tie was most important. The right length. The knot balanced and snug with a dimple just below. My work of art, every work day. Life is art.

When guests are coming we put out china, polished utensils, crystal glasses, and cloth napkins tucked into colorful rings. Looks good. Feels good. Life is art.

Whatever the occasion, friends and family must snug together for smiling photos. Another moment framed. Life is art.

Think about it. We are always sculpting our day or a moment or a sentence or a smile or a touch.

Yep. Life is art. You are art. And you will never be a blank canvas.

I’m Lonny Cain … and that’s my Perspective.