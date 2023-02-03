© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ News

Perspective: Our very important place in the universe

Northern Public Radio | By Tom McBride
Published February 3, 2023 at 7:06 AM CST
golf comet.jpg

The James Webb Space Telescope now sends images from a million miles away.

A digital camera in a Chilean observatory will soon be able to spot a golf ball twenty miles away.

We are getting an even clearer idea of how vast our universe really is.

That raises a question. Given how enormous our universe is, isn't the Earth a sort of ant hill in a space bigger than all the planets put together?

But wait. We're the ant hill that gets to describe the Universe. Are we trivial or important? What do you think?

It's a perplexity.

I’m Tom McBride and that’s my Perspective.

Tom McBride
Tom McBride is co-author of the annual Beloit College Mindset List. He is a specialist in Shakespeare. For 42 years he taught at Beloit, where he won an award for excellence in teaching. He also coordinated the Mackey Distinguished Writers' Program and the First Year Initiatives Program.
