Perspective: Our very important place in the universe

The James Webb Space Telescope now sends images from a million miles away.

A digital camera in a Chilean observatory will soon be able to spot a golf ball twenty miles away.

We are getting an even clearer idea of how vast our universe really is.

That raises a question. Given how enormous our universe is, isn't the Earth a sort of ant hill in a space bigger than all the planets put together?

But wait. We're the ant hill that gets to describe the Universe. Are we trivial or important? What do you think?

It's a perplexity.

I’m Tom McBride and that’s my Perspective.