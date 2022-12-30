Perspective: Of UFOs and human vanity

Over four decades ago a flying saucer appeared in the skies over my little hometown of Mart, Texas. I wasn't living there at the time, but I saw the photos. They looked authentic to me.

When the media asked the mayor of Mart what he thought, he said, in his humility and wisdom, "it couldn't have been much, or it would have never come to Mart."

Now people see UFOs all the time. Yet the Earth itself is only .0003 percent of the solar system in which it resides. These UFOs can't be much, or they would have never flown over Earth.