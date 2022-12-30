© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ News

Perspective: Of UFOs and human vanity

Northern Public Radio | By Tom McBride
Published December 30, 2022 at 12:33 AM CST
mart.jpg
Pixabay

Over four decades ago a flying saucer appeared in the skies over my little hometown of Mart, Texas. I wasn't living there at the time, but I saw the photos. They looked authentic to me.

When the media asked the mayor of Mart what he thought, he said, in his humility and wisdom, "it couldn't have been much, or it would have never come to Mart."

Now people see UFOs all the time. Yet the Earth itself is only .0003 percent of the solar system in which it resides. These UFOs can't be much, or they would have never flown over Earth.

Tom McBride
Tom McBride
Tom McBride is co-author of the annual Beloit College Mindset List. He is a specialist in Shakespeare. For 42 years he taught at Beloit, where he won an award for excellence in teaching. He also coordinated the Mackey Distinguished Writers' Program and the First Year Initiatives Program.
