Perspective: Get ready for gridlock

Conditions for the recent midterm elections appeared to portend a “red tsunami”. Republicans fielded such weak candidates for the Senate, however, that they actually lost a seat. Due partly to their neglect of such pressing issues as inflation, crime, and immigration Democrats forfeited their House majority.

Divided government will be the result, with the ominous potential for gridlock instead of the progress that we need.

Rather than addressing inflation, crime, and immigration as promised, Republicans now threaten investigations of Hunter Biden, investigations of the origins of COVID, and the impeachment of numerous Biden administration officials. The term “bait and switch” comes to mind.

For their part, Democrats continue to insist that inflation is under control, crime is actually worse in Republican states, and that the border is “secure”.

The aforementioned danger of gridlock is compounded by the fact that Democrats refuse to face reality, while Republicans appear bent on fabricating an alternative reality.

When the New York Mets of old were utterly incompetent their manager Casey Stengel once vented his frustration by crying out, “Does anybody here know how to play this game?” Indeed!

