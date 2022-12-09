Stellantis to idle Belvidere plant in February, laying off 1,350 employees

Automaker Stellantis says it will temporarily idle its Belvidere Assembly plant next year. The plant’s remaining 1,350 workers will be laid off starting February 28th for an indefinite amount of time, expected to exceed six months.

The plant produces Jeep Cherokees. It’s down to one shift currently, chopping two shifts to deal with supply chain issues and microchip shortages.

A statement released by Stellantis says "The company also is working to identify other opportunities to repurpose the Belvidere facility and has no additional details to share at this time."

The UAW, which represents workers at the Belvidere facility, released a statement saying it was “deeply angered” by the decision to idle the plant, and that it would “fight back at the announcement.” UAW President Ray Curry calls announcing the closure just before the holidays is a “cruel disregard for the contributions of our members.”

Gov. JB Pritzker says his administration is activating its Rapid Response team to help laid-off workers find new, good-paying jobs.

The plant has been one of the largest employers in the Rockford region since it opened as a Chrysler factory in 1965.