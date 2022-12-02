A major short film festival is coming to Rockford

A Rockford company that focuses on creating quality events is holding inaugural short film showcases in conjunction with a major film festival.

Nick Povalitis, the founder of Plus Seven Company, says his company has been in contact with Sundance Film Festival for about a year. The festival gave them the rights to do a short film screening in Rockford.

“And 815horts, the name came to be,” he explained. “And it's essentially a local short film showcase that allows us to amplify filmmakers in the film community here in Rockford and connect it to the Sundance program that's coming up here.”

Povalitis is speaking of the 2022 Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour.

A month after soliciting the community, 18 films were submitted for the local event.

“We've selected seven that will be announced here over the next few days in advance of 815horts,” Povalitis said. “And in total, we've got about an hour of original local film content to screen before the Sundance screening.”

Povalitis said the local short movies include suspense, comedy and other genres.

The screenings will take place Saturday Dec. 10 at the Nordlof Center in Rockford. More information can be found at plussevencompany.com.