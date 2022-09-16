Perspective: On cats and siblings

When our son was nine, we told him he would be joined by a baby sister. He reacted with some sharpness, so we told him he would always be number one, “So,” he said, “Now I’m just a number.”

But he put his jealousy aside and today he and his sister get along beautifully. Several months ago, we told our 12-year-old cat that she would be joined by a baby sister, She has been ferocious and aggressive ever since.

Human beings try to avoid their nature. Cats embrace theirs. Maybe this makes cats inferior, but no one can ever accuse them of hypocrisy,

I’m Tom McBride. That’s my Perspective.