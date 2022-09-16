© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ News

Perspective: On cats and siblings

Northern Public Radio | By Tom McBride
Published September 16, 2022 at 3:26 AM CDT
When our son was nine, we told him he would be joined by a baby sister. He reacted with some sharpness, so we told him he would always be number one, “So,” he said, “Now I’m just a number.”

But he put his jealousy aside and today he and his sister get along beautifully. Several months ago, we told our 12-year-old cat that she would be joined by a baby sister, She has been ferocious and aggressive ever since.

Human beings try to avoid their nature. Cats embrace theirs. Maybe this makes cats inferior, but no one can ever accuse them of hypocrisy,

I’m Tom McBride. That’s my Perspective.

Tom McBride
Tom McBride is co-author of the annual Beloit College Mindset List. He is a specialist in Shakespeare. For 42 years he taught at Beloit, where he won an award for excellence in teaching. He also coordinated the Mackey Distinguished Writers' Program and the First Year Initiatives Program.
