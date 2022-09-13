© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WNIJ News

Submit Questions for the DeKalb County candidate forums

Northern Public Radio
Published September 13, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT
question-mark-gecaaff4e5_1920.jpg

DeKalb County League of Women Voters Virtual Candidate Forums

Event Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84982715112.

Tuesday, October 11, 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Contested DeKalb County Board Elections: Candidates from Districts 1, 3 and 4 have been invited.

Wednesday, October 12, 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Candidates for DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder

Illinois State Representative for the 76th District

Thursday, October 13, 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Contested DeKalb County Board Elections: Candidates from Districts 8, 10, 11 and 12 have been invited.

Co-sponsors for the forums are WNIJ and DeKalb Public Library. The final schedule will be available at www.wnij.org and www.dkpl.org

WNIJ News
Related Stories