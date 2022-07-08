© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ News

Perspective: I've got bad news and good news about your brain

Northern Public Radio | By Tom McBride
Published July 8, 2022 at 3:14 AM CDT
brain-2062057_1920.jpg
Elisa Riva
/
Pixabay

A man consults his doctor, who tells him he only has 24 hours left to live. But, the doctor adds, that’s the good news. The bad news is “I forgot to tell you yesterday.”

Do we want the good news or the bad news first? The bad news is that after the age of 50, our brain loses two percent of its weight every year. But the good news is that some of our brain nerves get longer in what are called dendrites, and it is speculated that these dendrites are what give us an aged wisdom. This is why we are so profound in old age, with such proverbs as “we get old too soon and smart too late.”

Wait a minute! This is the good news? Maybe the only good news is that I’m out of time.

This is Tom McBride, and that’s my Perspective.

WNIJ News WNIJ Perspectives
Tom McBride
Tom McBride is co-author of the annual Beloit College Mindset List. He is a specialist in Shakespeare. For 42 years he taught at Beloit, where he won an award for excellence in teaching. He also coordinated the Mackey Distinguished Writers' Program and the First Year Initiatives Program.
See stories by Tom McBride