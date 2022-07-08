Perspective: I've got bad news and good news about your brain

A man consults his doctor, who tells him he only has 24 hours left to live. But, the doctor adds, that’s the good news. The bad news is “I forgot to tell you yesterday.”

Do we want the good news or the bad news first? The bad news is that after the age of 50, our brain loses two percent of its weight every year. But the good news is that some of our brain nerves get longer in what are called dendrites, and it is speculated that these dendrites are what give us an aged wisdom. This is why we are so profound in old age, with such proverbs as “we get old too soon and smart too late.”

Wait a minute! This is the good news? Maybe the only good news is that I’m out of time.

This is Tom McBride, and that’s my Perspective.