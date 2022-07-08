'Complacency is what got us here' - Illinois groups are coming together to stand against the ban on abortion in other states

Abortion is still legal in Illinois, but many residents are standing up for other women across the country through a national abortion rights campaign.

“Bans Off Our Bodies” wants to send the message that all women deserve the right to an abortion in the community that they live in.

Mel Champion, the president of Women’s March Rockford, said although Illinois allows abortions, people can sometimes forget that certain freedoms can be taken away.

“I think complacency is what got us here in the first place," Champion said. "And so, when anyone said that, like, well, ‘you're safe in Illinois,’ until when?”

Lindsey Perez is a member of Women’s March Rockford. She said all American women should have the same rights.

“Why is it okay for me if I wanted to do that here in Illinois, but it's not okay for another American woman to be able to do the same thing in the United States?" Perez questioned. "Like it just, it's unacceptable.”

The Liam Foundation reached out to Women’s March Rockford who then reached out to the Winnebago County Citizens for Choice to create a space for people to talk about their experiences.

“I Object. Bans Off Our Bodies” takes place 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday July 10 at Davis Park in Rockford.

Champion said no one is free until everyone is free.