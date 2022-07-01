© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WNIJ News

Poetically Yours - There's music in these words

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published July 1, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT
Estacious Charles White
Provided by Estacious Charles White
/

Welcome to this week’s Poetically Yours. This segment features poetry from northern Illinois poets. Today’s segment features Estacious Charles White.

White is a poet and an educator. His work experience encompasses managing schools and teaching a variety of subjects. White found his passion for writing poetry, short fiction, playwriting and non-fiction over 25 years ago. He won one of six prizes in the Rockford New Play Festival with West Side Show Room for his play “Incarcerated Christmas.” He is married with three children. He's also a New Orleans native. Here’s his poem “I am a Blues Poet.”

I write the blues

With the blood of ancestors

I fill my pen

And scribble memories

Of hurt and hope

I am a blues poet

Guitar rifts sprinkle my soul

Dirty south growls

In every phrase I roll

Red dirt roads and cotton fields

Lace my words

Every syllable in my minds eye

Gives rise to field Hollas

And busted dreams

I am a blues poet

Guitar rifts sprinkle my soul

Dirty south growls

In every phrase I roll

Fedora tilted

As I walk words over decades

Of Blue Monday’s

And mannish trails

A wolf howls in the distance

As I Back Door Man my way

Into your heart

I am a blues poet

Guitar rifts sprinkle my soul

Dirty south growls

In every phrase I roll

  • Yvonne Boose is a current corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project. It's a national service program that places talented journalists in local newsrooms like WNIJ. You can learn more about Report for America at wnij.org.

Tags

WNIJ News Poetically Yours
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
See stories by Yvonne Boose