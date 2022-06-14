Cooling centers in Winnebago, Boone County and where to find them
Due to severe weather this week, the Community Action Agency of Boone and Winnebago Counties put together a list of cooling sites throughout the Rockford metro area.
The cooling centers are open to public to provide relief from the extreme heat.
Winnebago County Sites
The Carpenter’s Place
1149 Railroad Ave. Rockford, IL
Mon-Fri: 8:15 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Rockford Rescue Mission
715 W. State Rockford, IL
7 days a week: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Or Open 24/7 for persons needing overnight shelter
City of Rockford Health & Human Services Department
612 N. Church St. Rockford, IL
Mon-Fri: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Loves Park City Hall (gymnasium)
100 Heart Blvd. Loves Park, IL
Mon-Fri: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Boone County Sites
Belvidere Public Safety Building
615 N. Main St. Belvidere, IL
7 days a week: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Area State Authorized Sites
Belvidere Oasis/Illinois Tollway
East of Belvidere Toll Plaza on I90
7 days a week: 24 hours