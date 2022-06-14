© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ News

Cooling centers in Winnebago, Boone County and where to find them

Northern Public Radio
Published June 14, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT
National Weather Service
National Weather Service
Excessive heat expected in the midwest

Due to severe weather this week, the Community Action Agency of Boone and Winnebago Counties put together a list of cooling sites throughout the Rockford metro area.

The cooling centers are open to public to provide relief from the extreme heat.

Winnebago County Sites

The Carpenter’s Place
1149 Railroad Ave. Rockford, IL
Mon-Fri: 8:15 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Rockford Rescue Mission
715 W. State Rockford, IL
7 days a week: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Or Open 24/7 for persons needing overnight shelter

City of Rockford Health & Human Services Department
612 N. Church St. Rockford, IL
Mon-Fri: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Loves Park City Hall (gymnasium)
100 Heart Blvd. Loves Park, IL
Mon-Fri: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Boone County Sites

Belvidere Public Safety Building
615 N. Main St. Belvidere, IL
7 days a week: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Area State Authorized Sites

Belvidere Oasis/Illinois Tollway
East of Belvidere Toll Plaza on I90
7 days a week: 24 hours

