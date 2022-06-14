Cooling centers in Winnebago, Boone County and where to find them

Due to severe weather this week, the Community Action Agency of Boone and Winnebago Counties put together a list of cooling sites throughout the Rockford metro area.

The cooling centers are open to public to provide relief from the extreme heat.

Winnebago County Sites

The Carpenter’s Place

1149 Railroad Ave. Rockford, IL

Mon-Fri: 8:15 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Rockford Rescue Mission

715 W. State Rockford, IL

7 days a week: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Or Open 24/7 for persons needing overnight shelter

City of Rockford Health & Human Services Department

612 N. Church St. Rockford, IL

Mon-Fri: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Loves Park City Hall (gymnasium)

100 Heart Blvd. Loves Park, IL

Mon-Fri: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Boone County Sites

Belvidere Public Safety Building

615 N. Main St. Belvidere, IL

7 days a week: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Area State Authorized Sites

Belvidere Oasis/Illinois Tollway

East of Belvidere Toll Plaza on I90

7 days a week: 24 hours

