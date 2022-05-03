© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WNIJ News

Lt. Governor finishes higher-ed tour at NIU for Teacher Appreciation Week

Northern Public Radio | By Peter Medlin
Published May 3, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT
IMG-0010.jpg

Illinois lieutenant governor Juliana Stratton met with students and faculty at Northern Illinois University on the first day of Teacher Appreciation Week.

NIU was her final stop on a five-month tour of the state’s public colleges and universities. She says the trip was about hearing from students and trying to address the teacher shortage.

Stratton says that diversifying the teacher pipeline is a crucial part of recruiting new educators.

“Many students I’ve talked to around the state have talked about that they've never had a teacher of color throughout their whole K-12 experience,” she said. “The first one sometimes being when they get to a college campus, if then.”

The lieutenant governor also highlighted education funding in the state budget as well as new state legislation. She mentioned laws allowing education students to substitute teach and lowering the age requirement for paraprofessionals.

“That means that young educators aren't just jump-starting their careers by gaining this classroom experience," said Stratton. "It also means students that they help teach have the support and mentorship to excel.”

Stratton says one of her biggest takeaways from conversations with NIU education students was a focus on restorative justice and mental health. She says it not only helps students but helps schools recruit and retain good teachers.

Stratton also mentioned the increase in MAP grant funding & minority teacher scholarships that could help rural and first-generation students access higher education.

Tags

WNIJ News IllinoisIllinois Teacher ShortageEducationLieutenant GovernorJuliana StrattonNIU
Peter Medlin
Peter joins WNIJ as a graduate of North Central College. He is a native of Sandwich, Illinois.
See stories by Peter Medlin