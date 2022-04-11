© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ News
perspectives_logo__002_.png
Perspectives
Perspectives are commentaries produced by and for WNIJ listeners, from a panel of regular contributors and guests. You're invited to comment on or respond to any Perspective on our Facebook page or through Twitter (@wnijnews), in keeping with our Discussion Policy. If you would like to submit your own Perspective for consideration, send us a script that will run about 90 seconds when read -- that's about 250 words -- and email it to NPR@niu.edu, with "Perspectives" in the subject line.

Perspective: An unexpected friend

Northern Public Radio | By Paula Garrett
Published April 11, 2022 at 3:00 AM CDT
paulaDR.jpg
FermiNews, Vol. 14, No. 1, Jan. 18, 1991
/
Paula and D.R. update the library acquisitions model at Fermilab.

What qualities in a person do you hold highest? For a long time I’ve said integrity because of its connection with honesty and soundness of character. And I know my least favorite quality is arrogance.

A close friend of mine passed on last month and in remembering all of his qualities, a generosity of spirit immediately came to mind. Someone with a seemingly, limitless capacity for knowledge, born out of genuine and playful curiosity. And he -- I’ll refer to him by his initials, DR -- was an unexpected friend.

We met when I began my librarianship at Fermilab. I had no real background in science, unless you count “library science,” but physics had always fascinated me. DR was a physicist who played a key role in developing the lab’s computer systems.

With him I was charged with automating the library. It was a pretty intense work relationship in which I learned the meaning of true collaboration. Our different backgrounds and approaches clashed almost as much as they enriched our efforts. But there was no arrogance, and eventually our approaches would sync. It didn’t feel like compromise, more like synergy and DR led the way.

He was one of those rare individuals whose integrity and exuberance for life itself ignited the minds and hearts of those lucky enough to have known him.

I’m Paula Garrett and that’s my perspective on my friend and mentor, DR.

Paula Garrett
Paula Garrett is a transplanted Southerner and a former WNIJ Blues host. She's passionate about music, travel, research, open water swimming and film.
