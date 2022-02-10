Perspective: My body, my machine

Getting older made me realize how dependent I am of my physical condition. In the past I could live without much concern about my teeth, knees, ankles and wrists. Not to mention blood pressure or cholesterol.

But things have changed. I can still walk distances without running out of breath, just not as fast. Also, I must be careful about my back and hips, and control what I eat. All of this comes from the relationship with the doctors I see. In the past they were like bumpers in a bowling lane, now they're telling me what to do. And it's non-negotiable. I have to lose weight, floss every day, do low-impact aerobic exercise and avoid salt. They have it all covered. Now I feel as if my body were a leased car that needs to be returned with a full tank and free of nicks and dents. In fact, visiting them makes me feel as if I were seeing my parole officer.

Don't get me wrong, they're all very nice and understanding… but they still have a way to guilt-trip me. Is this what getting older means? Is this because of our obsession with looks and youth?

Honestly, I believe it's that healthcare has changed for me. Back then, it was there in case I needed it. Now, it prevents my need for care. That's one thing I remember every time I want a second serving of anything.

I am Francisco Solares-Larrave, and this is my perspective.