Perspective: Your baby has questions. Many questions.

Parents and grandparents of babies born this year should steel themselves for future questions. These babies grow up and might well ask the adults in their lives tough questions like these:

You mean glasses haven't always been smart?

How did this old inventor Musk lose fifty billion dollars in just 48 hours?

Rioters did what at the Capitol the year I was born?

Why did four astronauts return from the space station wearing diapers?

How did you guys stand the noise from those old fossil fuel cars?

Are you sure I wasn't conceived in the back seat of a self-driving vehicle?

This is Tom McBride. And that's my (Parents' Advisory) Perspective.