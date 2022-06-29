© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Cirque Italia

  • 2606.jpeg
    WNIJ News
    Love, water, and a circus
    Cirque Italia is a circus that incorporates water in its performances. A 35,000 gallon water tank sits beneath the stage. The circus was founded by Manuel Rebecchi in 2012.