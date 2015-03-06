What Is Worth Worth, Anyway?

Still, when this year’s show began with host Neil Patrick Harris calling out Oprah Winfrey for being “rich,” I was taken aback. Even for an event steeped in gaucherie, this seemed in bad taste.

Of all the stinking rich luminaries in that theater, why single out Oprah? She’s wealthy, but surely not any more so than a hundred other people in that audience. What was different about her? Except that a quick Google search informed me that, in fact (according to Forbes), Oprah has a net worth of 3 billion dollars, (billion with a B) -- a figure so staggeringly high it may actually qualify as noteworthy.