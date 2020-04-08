Winnebago County Health Department Stresses Social Distancing

A northern Illinois health department is emphasizing the importance of social distancing as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Sandra Martell said it’s key to ensuring the county can “flatten the curve.”

“If we’re not effective at that, and our infection rate climbs above 20%, which is that target line that everyone is going for, that’s when our health systems can be overwhelmed with the number of people who have become infected and need care.”

The City of Rockford is using code enforcement officials to fine businesses that violate distancing provisions, along with education on how it keeps case levels low. The county currently has 63 cases and three people have died.