Virtual Art Sales To Replace Some Art Fairs During COVID-19

Art fairs are common around springtime but for a lot of vendors this year, it’s not business as usual. That’s due to COVID-19 and social distancing. Two Fox Valley Area artists found a way to help bring in revenue, despite what's going on.

Kelsey Rankin is the founder of Hemp Club Jewelry. She worked with her friend Laura Lynne to create a Virtual Artisan Market.

“We kind of handpicked our vendors that we wanted to participate. It was an invite only, artisan handmade is what we wanted to stick with,” she said. “Because there’s a ton of people that we know out there but we wanted to keep it small in manageable for this first one.”

Rankin said she understands that people are hesitant about receiving packages in the mail. She refers to advice from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC.

“So just wash your hands. Make sure you are being careful with any foreign object coming into the house. And if you feel like you need to wipe it down, do so. Just follow the guidelines from the CDC.”

Rankin said she knows this won’t completely replace spring art fairs but it does give some local artisan artists hope.

“There’s a lot of people who are, they’re scared. They’re at a loss for income. They don’t know how they are going to put food on the table and provide for their families, pay the bills,” she said.

Artists will post their products to the market starting Thursday. People can shop through Sunday.

There will also be live music performances Friday and Saturday evening. The event, a list of performers and participating art vendors can be found the Hemp Club Jewelry’s Facebook page @hempclubjewelry.