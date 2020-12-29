UPDATE: Victims Identified In Rockford Shooting, Suspect Denied Bond

Three people are dead after a shooting Saturday night at Don Carter Lanes in Rockford. Police Chief Daniel O'Shea confirmed there is a suspect in custody.

The Winnebago County Coroner's Office identified the three victims as:

Thomas Furseth, 65, of Machesney Park

Jerome Woodfork, 69, of Rockford

Dennis Steinhoff, 73, of Rockford.

Winnebago County Coroner William Hintz said all three victims died from gunshot wounds.

RRSTAR: Rockford bowling legend Jerome Woodfork remembered for bright personality, helping others improve

WREX: Sister of Don Carter Lanes shooting victim shares memories of brother Thomas Furseth

WIFR: Friends, colleagues remember shooting victim Denny Steinhoff

The suspect has been identified as 37-year-old Duke Webb, a resident of Florida who is an active military member.

During a news conference on Monday afternoon, Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley said Webb admitted to the shootings and directed officers to the location of the firearms that he used. The firearms were a Glock .40 and a Glock .380 caliber. Multiple .40 caliber and .380 caliber shell casings were found at the scene. Hanley said they were not military issued. Hanley also said that Webb was on leave from the military and in Rockford visiting family.

Along with three counts of first degree murder, Webb is charged with three counts of attempted first degree murder. A 62-year-old male was shot in the left eye, back, neck, groin and buttocks. He is in critical condition. Also wounded was a 14-year-old male who was shot in the face. He is in critical condition. A 16-year-old female suffered a through-and-through gunshot wound to her shoulder and has been released from the hospital.

Hanley said the entire incident was captured on surveillance video. At the hearing on Monday afternoon, the judge denied bond for Webb.

Webb's defense attorney argued that Webb suffered from PTSD and was scheduled to be evaluated for PTSD and a traumatic brain injury.

The charges against Webb are allegations and he is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Rockford Police Chief Daniel O'Shea confirmed that the upstairs facility of the building was in compliance with the State's current mitigations related to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said there were about 20 to 25 people inside when the shooting occurred. The building contains a bowling alley on the first floor and a bar on the second floor.

According to the Rockford Fire Department, emergency crews responded to a call at the bowling alley on Saturday night after reports of an active shooting situation at the building on East State Street. They immediately found three dead and three others injured. There were no injuries to emergency responders.

Rockford Mayor's Statement: "I'm angered and saddened by the violence tonight at Don Carter Lanes. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost loved ones. I'm also thinking of those who were injured and my hopes are with them for a quick and full recovery. I appreciate all of our first responders who quickly and heroically arrived to secure the scene. Our investigators have much work ahead of them to determine exactly what happened and who was responsible. Please give the police the space they need to investigate this event and keep all in your prayers." —Mayor Tom McNamara

U.S. Army Statement (Dec. 27, 2020)

Army Sgt. 1st Class Duke Webb, 37, was arrested for a shooting in Rockford, Illinois Dec. 26.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn about this tragic event and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those killed and wounded,” said Col. John W. Sannes, commander of 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne).

Webb is a Special Forces Assistant Operations and Intelligence Sergeant assigned to 3rd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), located at Camp Bull Simons, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. He joined the Army in 2008 and was on leave when the shooting occurred.

The Army will continue to provide full assistance to the Rockford Police Department as they continue investigating this incident.

The Rockford Register Star reports the shooting comes during what's been the deadliest year on record in Rockford. The newspaper reports there have now been 35 murders in the city this year, the most since records dating back to 1965. There were 31 recorded in 1996.