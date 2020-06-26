Two Dead, One Critically Hurt In Shooting At Springfield Bunn-O-Matic Factory

Authorities in Springfield are working to determine a motive in a workplace shooting Friday morning left two people dead and one seriously wounded. The shooter was later found deceased.



A call went out at 11:03 a.m. of an active shooter at the Bunn-O-Matic Corporation warehouse along Stevenson Drive on the city’s south side. Springfield police say an officer arrived within two minutes.

Two men, one in their 20s and the other in his 60s, were killed inside. A woman in her 50s was wounded in the parking lot. She was in critical condition as of Friday afternoon. Names won't be released until the Sangamon County Coroner conducts autopsies on Saturday.

Police said employee Michael Collins of Springfield, 48, entered with a handgun and began shooting. He fled the scene and was later found dead in his vehicle along Leach Farm Road in Morgan County, of what officials said was a self-inflicted wound. Authorities believe he knew all three victims.

Two guns were discovered in Collins' vehicle, according to Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow. He also said Collins had a valid FOID card.

Winslow said an investigation into a possible motive is ongoing and refused to speculate. He called it "a somber day in the history of the City of Springfield."

"Today has been one of the toughest days of my career," said Winslow. "When somebody just goes to work to earn a paycheck to support their family, and something like this occurs, it's heartbreaking."

It’s estimated there were approximately 175 workers at the facility when the shooting took place. The suspect and the victims all began working at 7 a.m.

It's unclear how soon Collins left the scene. Winslow admitted police aren't sure if he was still on the premises when the first officers arrived because the situation was chaotic.

Bunn-O-Matic manufactures beverage equipment, like coffee makers. It remains privately held and family owned. Hy Bunn, representing the company, said it was the "saddest possible day" for Bunn-O-Matic.

"We want to wish our our very best to the victims' families and, to all of our employees, we certainly will be there with every bit of support possible."

Chief Winslow added law enforcement was executing search warrants Friday afternoon, but he gave no other details.

"No city, no mayor, no business or no family should ever have to endure the horrific and senseless action that took place today," Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder said. "To the victims' families, we are heartbroken. Our deepest sympathies and prayers are with you."

This story will be updated.

