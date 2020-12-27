Three Killed, Three Hurt In Rockford Bowling Alley Shooting

Three people are dead after a shooting Saturday night at Don Carter Lanes in Rockford. Police Chief Daniel O'Shea confirms there is a suspect in custody.

During a news conference on Sunday morning, Chief O'Shea joined Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara and Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley.

O'Shea says the suspect attempted to obscure his weapons as police responded. Most of the incident was captured on surveillance video.

Those killed have been identified as a 73-year-old male, 65-year-old male, and a 69-year-old male. Their names will be provided later.

Also wounded was a 14-year-old male who was shot in the face. He is currently in stable condition. A 16-year- old female was shot in the shoulder and has been released from the hospital. A 62-year-old victim is in critical condition.

The suspect has been identified as 37-year-old Duke Webb, a resident of Florida who is an active military member.

Two handguns were reported to be with the suspect.

Webb is charged with three counts of murder and attempted first degree murder.

He is innocent until proven guilty.

O'Shea confirmed that the upstairs facility of the building where the shooting occurred was in compliance with the state's current mitigations related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Rockford Fire Department, emergency crews responded to a call at the bowling alley on Saturday night after reports of an active shooting situation at the building on East State Street. They immediately found three dead and three others injured. There were no injuries to emergency responders.

Rockford Mayor's Statement: "I'm angered and saddened by the violence tonight at Don Carter Lanes. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost loved ones. I'm also thinking of those who were injured and my hopes are with them for a quick and full recovery. I appreciate all of our first responders who quickly and heroically arrived to secure the scene. Our investigators have much work ahead of them to determine exactly what happened and who was responsible. Please give the police the space they need to investigate this event and keep all in your prayers." —Mayor Tom McNamara

The Rockford Register Star reports the shooting comes during what's been the deadliest year on record in Rockford. The newspaper reports there have now been 35 murders in the city this year, the most since records dating back to 1965. There were 31 recorded in 1996.