Statewide: A Basketball Team And A Deadly Plane Crash; Amanda Knox On The Criminal Justice Process

It was a foggy, rainy night December 13, 1977. The University of Evansville's men's basketball team boarded a planed, heading for an away game. But soon after takeoff, the plane crashed killing all 29 people aboard. We'll hear from those on the scene and a documentary about that tragic event.

We'll also listen to a nurse, who explains the difficulty of doing her job in a pandemic.

And Amanda Knox, who was exonerated after her wrongful conviction in a high profile murder case, talks with us about her experience and concerns about prosecutors, the court system and the media.

Those stories and more on this week's Statewide.

The lineup:

* Sean Crawford talks with reporter Rachel Hinton of the Chicago Sun-Times about some of the politicians eyeing a bid for Secretary of State in 2022.

*Peter Medlin of WNIJ reports on how schools have had difficulty finding substitute teachers this year.

* Lee Gaines of Illinois Newsroom recaps the University of Illinois' COVID testing program and what the numbers from the Urbana campus showed.

* Christine Herman finds out about research showing more people died in 2020 -- and not just from COVID-19.

* Hannah Meisel interviews Amanda Knox, who was exonerated after being convicted and imprisoned for the death of her roommate while studying abroad in Italy. Knox is now a journalist and she is appearing this week at a virtual benefit for the Illinois Innocence Project.

* We hear from Mary Dial, a nurse at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, about what it has been like to work through the pandemic and the stress it has placed on healthcare employees.

* Alex Ashlock with NPR's Here and Now reports on the plane crash that took the lives of the University of Evansville's men's basketball team and others in 1977.

