State Week: 'The Rape In Champaign' — Newly Uncovered Email Suggests Cover-Up

This week, WBEZ Chicago reported on a 2012 email in which then-lobbyist Mike McClain priased a former state worker for having “kept his mouth shut on ... the rape in Champaign,” among other things.



Catch up on all that’s happened in response to the WBEZ story that uncovered a 2012 email from powerful former lobbyist Michael McClain to two top aides of then-Gov. Pat Quinn that refers to “Jones’ ghost workers, the rape in Champaign”https://t.co/T3ubdyIvO8— Tony Arnold (@tonyjarnold) January 10, 2020

The reaction to the email has been strong. McClain was more than a lobbyist — he was closely connected to House Speaker Michael Madigan. The speaker denies any knowledge of the email or the “rape in Champaign,” but that has not stopped criticism:



It should come as no surprise that he didn’t know. Every single thing that’s been revealed has gotten the same response. Not knowing is foundational and fundamental to the entire design of the organization. pic.twitter.com/xZHieesLrD— Rep. Kelly Cassidy (@RepKellyCassidy) January 8, 2020

Meanwhile, a huge group of lawmakers meeting to consider ways to lower property taxes released a draft version of their report; Republicans were not impressed.

