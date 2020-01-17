State Week: 'The Rape In Champaign' — Newly Uncovered Email Suggests Cover-Up

  • Brian Mackey / NPR Illinois
This week, WBEZ Chicago reported on a 2012 email in which then-lobbyist Mike McClain priased a former state worker for having “kept his mouth shut on ... the rape in Champaign,” among other things.

The reaction to the email has been strong. McClain was more than a lobbyist — he was closely connected to House Speaker Michael Madigan. The speaker denies any knowledge of the email or the “rape in Champaign,” but that has not stopped criticism:

Meanwhile, a huge group of lawmakers meeting to consider ways to lower property taxes released a draft version of their report; Republicans were not impressed.

Sean Crawford hosts with regular panelists Charlie Wheeler and Brian Mackey, and guest Tony Arnold of Chicago public radio station WBEZ.


