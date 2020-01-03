State Week: Legal Marijuana, Illinois' Population Loss

Marijuana sales began with more than $3 million in sales on New Year’s Day. Backers of the law, however, say that news ought to take a back seat to the more than 11,000 pardons for past pot convictions Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a day earlier.



Meanwhile, the latest estimates from the Census Bureau show Illinois is continuing to lose population.

Sean Crawford hosts with regular panelists Charlie Wheeler and Brian Mackey, and guest Sam Dunklau of NPR Illinois.