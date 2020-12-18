State Week: Budget Cuts Coming In 2021

Originally published on December 18, 2020 1:57 pm
This week, Governor J.B. Pritzker announced $700 million in cuts to the current fiscal year's state budget; a special investigating committee looking into House Speaker Michael Madigan's involvement in the ComEd bribery scandal wrapped up with no action; and Pritzker continues to weather criticism of his administration's handling of the deadly COVID-19 outbreak at the LaSalle Veterans' Home.
Tony Arnold of WBEZ and Rick Pearson of the Chicago Tribune join the panel this week.
