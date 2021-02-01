State Officials Remembering Seniors This Valentine's Day

Some people may think of romantic love when it comes to Valentine’s Day. But a few local officials are coming together to show adoration to a group of individuals who are restricted from visiting with their nearest and dearest.

Audio for the story.

State Senator Dave Syverson (R-Rockford) and other local officials are collecting cards for a “Valentine’s for Seniors” program.

State Representative Jeff Keicher (R-Sycamore) is one of the officials helping out. Keicher said older people are at the forefront of COVID-19 transmission concerns.

“This is a small little token to say you haven't been forgotten. We miss seeing you out at the farmers markets and the community events,” he said. “We miss seeing you at church on Sunday. Here's a way just to let you know that you're in our hearts and thoughts.”

Keicher said he understands how the risk of COVID-19 has impacted this community.

“That danger has forced them to have less and less interaction with other people," he explained, "when seniors more so than many other segments of our population, really depend on interaction with other people to maintain a good healthy disposition.”

He shared that he’s heard a lot from the elderly and that their concerns reflect fear and optimism. Keicher said he hopes these cards will shine some light for them this Valentine’s Day.

Other local officials taking part include Winnebago County Board Chairman Joe Chiarelli and Belvidere Mayor Mike Chamberlain.

These heartfelt notes will be delivered to various long-term care facilities in the 35th district. Collection continues through Feb. 10. Cards can be mailed in or dropped off. Visit State Representative Keicher’s website for locations.