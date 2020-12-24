State Fire Marshal Encourages Safety When Decorating For The Holidays

The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office is advising residents to be cautious about holiday decorations.

Public Information Officer JC Fultz said it’s important to make sure Christmas trees don’t get too dry.

“A lot of times, these trees, it’s not unusual for them to drink up to two gallons of water the first day it’s in the stand and continue to check the water levels daily," he said. "We don’t want them to dry out. That then becomes kindling and a fuel source inside the home."

Candles are also a common holiday decoration. While they're pretty, Fultz advised residents to take precautions.

“Make sure that you extinguish candles before leaving the house or going to bed. Maybe consider using a flameless candle or battery powered candle and keep those candles at least 12 inches away from decorations or anything that can catch fire.”

Finally, Fultz said it’s important to replace any lights with broken or frayed cords, to avoid anything that could cause a spark.