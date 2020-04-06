Something To Smile About

Audio for Front Steps Project Aurora.

An Aurora photographer is capturing sunshine in the city by adopting a project that started in Boston.

Amy Nelson said a friend told her she should participate in the Front Steps Project. This project was started by Cara Soulia and Kristen Collins. Soulia is a Boston photographer who decided to take pictures of people sitting on their front steps. Photographers across the nation joined in.

Nelson said this project is lifting the morale of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“But yeah, I think as the pictures and the messaging gets out there, it’s a good contrast to everything that is so heavy and serious,” she said.

Nelson said this uncertain time has made her think differently.

“I think that I’m moving into a mindset of like, 'If you have what you need, then you’re rich,'” she said. “You know and we have food on our table, a house -- shelter, a roof over our head.”

There is no charge for the pictures that are taken. VizoArts, a nonprofit organization in Aurora, donated $300 to assist with the project. Nelson said her organization used the money to purchase six $50 gift cards to support local businesses. The cards will be given away. Aurora residents can also take selfies, or their own pictures using a timer, and post them on social media with the hashtag #frontstepsprojectaurora.