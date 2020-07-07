Some Summer Art Programs Are Different This Year

Audio for the story.

We are officially in Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan. This means summer programs can return but COVID-19 safety precautions must be taken. Some programs were canceled before this new phase. Two northern Illinois communities came up with alternate options.

The Rockford Area Arts Council, New Genres Arts Space and United Way of Rock River partnered to create New Ways. This summer art program is for children ages 11 to 15. The focus is on new media. This includes animation, video editing and audio art.

Jason Judd is the co-founder of New Genres. He said registration is still open for the free program.

“It's Monday through Thursday. And it's so helpful to come all four days because you have like an intro, a concept day,” he said. “and then like two work days. Like four days isn't a lot of time.”

He said each project is self-contained, so children do not have to come every week.

Jen Evans is the director of public art in Aurora. She said they created an eight-week virtual program that targets children who are between the ages of eight and 13.

“So just like a stimulating experience that doesn't cost anything and it's just like something you can count on,” she said. “I think it's a good thing for the City to provide.”

Evans said children needed this because everything they had was shut down.

She said there is a focus for each day of the week with different instructors. One includes dance on Mondays and another is Foodie Friday where local chefs share recipes.

Evans is also teaching classes. A few include: African, Mexican and Japanese art.

Judd said New Ways takes place at the United Way of Rock River Valley’s Strong Neighborhood houses but other area children can attend as well.

New Ways will continue through the first week of August.

Videos for Aurora’s virtual summer camp are posted on YouTube and Facebook. All sessions will be archived.