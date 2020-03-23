Social Distancing Being Implemented At Addiction Treatment Centers

Centers that treat addictions are adding social distancing to their services. At Remedies Renewing Lives in Rockford, this includes limiting the size of and spacing out in-person groups. Other measures include providing take-home medication and corresponding by phone with clients that are at risk for COVID-19. Counselor Cheryl Hollembeak notes social distancing doesn't mean isolation.

“We are all in this together, and that’s the message that we want to carry to them, so that they continue to feel connected, despite some physical distancing,” she said.

Hollembeak is encouraging clients to keep in contact with each other. Remedies is also making available resources to take part in 12-step meetings online and via conference calls.