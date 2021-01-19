Sen. Durbin And Bipartisan Lawmakers Reintroduce Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act

A group of U.S. lawmakers announced the reintroduction Tuesday of the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act.

The bill was originally authored by Senator Dick Durbin. It passed in the House but failed in the Senate. In the wake of the recent attack on the Capitol, Durbin said addressing the hazards of domestic terrorism is a bipartisan issue.

"We can no longer take it for granted that we’re safe in the United States and just have to watch the incoming people," he said. "There are dangers within. Let’s take them seriously and pass this legislation as quickly as possible."

Representative Brad Schneider of Illinois concurred.

"Combating the threat of domestic terrorism and racially motivated violence, including specific threats by white supremacists, is not a Democratic or Republican issue. Not a left versus right or urban versus rural issue. It is an American issue."

The bill has multiple measures to track and combat domestic terrorism. Some include the creation of dedicated offices in the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Justice and the FBI -- and an executive committee that would promote information and coordination among agencies. There would also be a task force to root out white supremacy in the uniformed services.