Routine Telemedicine Advances During Pandemic

What happens to routine medical care during a pandemic? While most people are concerned about COVID-19, chronic illness and other emergencies haven’t disappeared.

Doctor Paul Pederson is president of the Illinois State Medical Association. He said telemedicine is helping doctors keep patients healthy while limiting exposure to coronavirus.

“Televideo or telemedicine through video conferencing, and through telephone calls, those visits are ongoing now in many places, and it has really changed the face of primary care,” Pederson said.

Pederson said many issues that don’t require a physical exam can be done via phone or video. That includes things like managing medication for chronic conditions and monitoring patients with conditions like diabetes. It’s a change that is welcome for many, he said.

“Well, in Illinois, we have not been a state that has required insurance companies to pay for televisits and for telemedicine. Now, with the governor's executive order, it is being paid for. And so it has taken off and I think has really and a significant benefit for lots of folks,” he said.

Pederson also reminds people that the availability of telemedicine means people don’t need to avoid contacting their doctor if they feel ill, even now.

“There are a variety of ways to call into offices and many offices. Your primary care physician offices will have some sort of screening process that says, oh, by the way, you know, I got a little sore throat and I've got a, you know, a little tiny bit of a temperature and I'm a little sick to my stomach. What should I do?” Pederson said.

He’s hopeful this use of telemedicine will continue even after the pandemic ends.

.”Times of great stress like this are times of important change, and it's probably rocketed [forward[ the changes that have probably been necessary in medicine forward several years,” Pederson commented.

