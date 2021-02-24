Rockford Voters Renew Road Fund In Tuesday's Primary Election

Rockford voters overwhelmingly decided to continue to fund their road improvements with a one-percent sales tax.

79% of voters said yes to the city’s road tax referendum in Tuesday’s primary election. Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara thanked voters for investing in their infrastructure. The sales tax has been in place since 2007, when voters decided to move from funding their road improvements with a city sticker.

WREX-TV reports the annual sales tax raised $16 million last year, with 30% of it coming from people who live outside Rockford. It will be in place for at least five years, when it’s up for renewal again.

In contested races for Rockford City Council, Gabrielle Torina, Janessa Wilkins, Tuffy Quinonez, and Robert Walsh came out on top.

Mike Chamberlain eked out a victory over opponent Jeff Carlisle by 18 votes in the mayoral race in Belvidere. And Ronnie Bush handily won the mayoral primary in Freeport, with 74% of the vote.