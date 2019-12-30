Rockford Holds Vigil To Honor Homeless Who Died In 2019

The Rockford community came together to honor homeless men and women who died this year. This memorial happened the Friday before Christmas at Carpenter’s Place.

“Rafael Nieto, Edward Davis, Ronald Bankey…”

Those are just a few of the names of the homeless individuals who passed this year. In addition to the reading of the names, pictures were displayed on a huge monitor. The event also included a sermon, prayer and singing. A total of 46 homeless people were honored. This number is similar to the numbers from the past two years. The room was filled with loved ones and even strangers who were just there to support.

“They are a part of the community and if we’re going to follow the leading of Jesus, we care about all of the people. Not just some that look like we look,” Don Dexheimer said.

He is a retired Methodist pastor. His wife Dottie Dexheimer agreed with him.

“Because I think it’s important to recognize and honor all people, all humanity. And these persons need that too. Maybe they don’t have any family.”

But some did have family.

Adreanna Buster lost her boyfriend Jeffrey Cottrell. He passed on June 24th. She was with him for six years. She said his death changed her.

“I quit doing drugs because that’s part of the reason why he passed away and he died in front of me,” she said. “So it kind of opened my eyes a lot.”

She said she still loves him and she knows he’s in a better place but his passing is difficult for her. Buster said she was once homeless and that experience was a struggle for her.

“There’s places to go when you’re homeless to be warm but most of the places close at 5 o’clock. And that means that it just leaves the people who are homeless out on the street,” she said.

Buster said this early cutoff time can leave some people out in the cold. She said some people have died in the last couple of years because of this. She was homeless for about three years but she now lives with her best friend.

Retired pastor David Beauvais gave the sermon. He said it’s important to honor these men and women.

“Because many of them don’t have funerals. They don’t have the opportunity and so they kind of just pass away. And how do you celebrate that? So this opportunity is to say let’s honor each individual.”

Beauvais said everyone should make sure homeless people know that they are loved.

“Make sure that they have opportunities to feel welcome in the community and the community cares about them,” he said.

“The community kind of wraps its arms around them. Even though you’re struggling, we care about you.”

Beauvais also wants to remind individuals that God loves them as well.

Beauvais said a homeless coalition helped provide the names and pictures of those who passed. The Rock River Homeless Coalition is made up of volunteers, non-profit agencies, business and faith based organizations.