Rep. Rodney Davis Tests Positive For COVID-19

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis has announced he has tested positive for the coronavirus.



The Taylorville Republican said in a post on social media he was running a high temperature on Wednesday morning, so he and his wife both got tested for COVID-19, along with the rest of his staff that he’s worked with in person this week. He said while his test came back positive, all other tests were negative.

“Other than a higher-than-normal temperature, I am showing no symptoms at this time and feel fine,” Davis said.

Davis said his office is contacting constituents he has met with in-person within the previous 48 hours, after consulting with the Office of the Attending Physician of Congress and local county health officials.

“My office and I have always followed and will continue to follow CDC guidelines, use social distancing, and wear masks or face coverings when social distancing cannot be maintained,” Davis said.

Davis added he will postpone public events until he receives a negative test and will continue to serve constituents from home while he quarantines. He said his district offices will remain open.



According to www.govtrack.us, Davis would be the 11th member of Congress to test positive for the coronavirus. The website said 62 members of Congress have tested positive for the virus, have come in contact with someone who has the virus or have been quarantined.

