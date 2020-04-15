Pritzker: 'We Are, In Fact, Bending the Curve'

Gov. J.B. Pritzker used some complicated math to come to the conclusion that Illinois is starting to see a slowing of new cases and deaths from COVID-19.



The governor explained officials are beginning to see clear demonstration in every metric that there is deceleration of virus transmission.

“We are, in fact, bending the curve,’’ he said.

The governor spoke during his daily briefing. He said one demonstration that the number of cases is on the decline is a look at the number of new cases and deaths. He said they are no longer doubling over a week’s time.

There were 1,222 new cases announced Tuesday. The total in Illinois is now 23,247 cases with 868 deaths.

Meanwhile, Pritzker again pointed a finger at President Donald Trump when asked to explain whether the state is experiencing price gouging.

The governor spoke after Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza reported the state has paid $174 million in medical supplies as part of the COVID-19 fight. That includes one contract for ventilators that shows Illinois was charged $65,000 per machine. Costs have gone up for other items as well.

Pritzker says Trump could have taken action to keep prices down.

“Had the president put in place the Defense Production Act to help us with all of these items, we wouldn't be paying $5 or $6 sometimes for an N95 mask that in a normal circumstance costs 85 cents or $1,” he said,

The Pritzker administration has been forced to obtain items on the open market, bidding against other states and the federal government.

