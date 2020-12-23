Perspective: The Wrong Decision-Makers For This Crisis

By Joe Mitchell 37 minutes ago
  • Patrick Sommer / Pixabay

I’ll be honest, I didn’t pay attention much in high school government class. I did enough to pass the class and eventually graduate. I did start paying attention when I got my first real job and noticed how much less my net or take home pay was compared to gross pay. From that point on I researched, read, and educated myself on the federal government, specifically the when, where, and how of taxes.

After months of negotiations, in the 9th hour, lawmakers finally passed a second COVID-19 relief package for suffering Americans in the amount of $900 billion. It includes on average a $600 direct payment to adults, and $600 per child dependent. In theory, a family of four could receive $2400 in the midst of the worst pandemic experienced on American soil in over one hundred years. Also included is an unemployment benefit of $300 per week. For months, otherwise hard-working people have been struggling to keep food on the table, the rent paid, and the lights on. Now the government will give $600 to adults and $300 per week in unemployment benefits?

Honestly, what is that going to do to help the most vulnerable in these unprecedented times? This is what happens when some of the most wealthy people in our country make decision for those who are struggling the most. It’s hard to empathize when you have no context of reference when the average salary of a US Senator is $174,000 annually. Since it’s the people’s tax money anyway, maybe the most exposed should be at the table, where their voices can be heard, and have influence, especially in times like this.

I’m Joe Mitchell and this is my perspective.

Tags: 
Joe Mitchell
Joseph Mitchell
WNIJ Perspectives

Related Content

Perspective: Saving The World

By Joe Mitchell Nov 16, 2020
public domain

Black women have long been undervalued in this racist and misogynistic nation. Often stereotyped as uneducated and loud, while being over-sexualized, Black women have faced an uphill journey. White women were granted the right to vote in the United States in 1920, but Black people, women and men, were not guaranteed that same right until 1965. But none of this stopped Black women from helping organize the civil rights movement and discovering their political potential.

UC Berkeley Professor Talks With Members Of The DeKalb Community

By Yvonne Boose Oct 26, 2020
https://www.law.berkeley.edu/our-faculty/faculty-profiles/john-powell/

A civil rights expert shared his perspective with DeKalb community members on belonging. This happened Thursday evening during a Zoom conversation.

The conversation was presented by Northern Illinois University and the City of DeKalb. 

Perspective: Where The Debates Won't Go

By Joe Mitchell Oct 14, 2020
Markus Spiske / Unsplash

Like many other Americans, I suffered through the presidential and vice president debates. In my humble opinion, the presidential debate was a complete debacle and embarrassment to our nation as two men in their seventies argued like children on the playground during recess. The vice president debate was slightly more controlled yet yielded little as questions were dodged and Mike Pence constantly talked over his time and over Kamala Harris.

Perspective: White Supremacy Cloaked In Christianity

By Joe Mitchell Aug 3, 2020
Mabel Amber / Pixabay

I’m not bashful about my Christian faith, a belief grounded in love, justice, and equality.  I’ve been truly disheartened by some recent actions that have been deemed acceptable because of Christianity.  Most notable, the statement and reaction of Florida Representative Ted Yoho. A reporter from The Hill, an American political newspaper and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez herself, claim Representative Yoho used a French expletive to describe Ocasio-Cortez as a female dog.  Mr.

Community Leaders Discuss DeKalb's Recent Protests

By Jun 1, 2020
Spencer Tritt

The death of George Floyd sparked outrage across the country. Many cities held protests. DeKalb was one of them. A couple of community leaders talked with WNIJ about this weekend’s demonstrations.

Joe Mitchell is the senior pastor of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in DeKalb.

Mitchell said he would normally lead demonstrations within DeKalb’s African American community but he intentionally took a step back this time.