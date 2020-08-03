Perspective: White Supremacy Cloaked In Christianity

By Joe Mitchell 1 hour ago
  • Mabel Amber / Pixabay

I’m not bashful about my Christian faith, a belief grounded in love, justice, and equality.  I’ve been truly disheartened by some recent actions that have been deemed acceptable because of Christianity.  Most notable, the statement and reaction of Florida Representative Ted Yoho. A reporter from The Hill, an American political newspaper and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez herself, claim Representative Yoho used a French expletive to describe Ocasio-Cortez as a female dog.  Mr. Yoho admits to using foul language but not the verbiage others claimed to have heard. 

Two days after the incident, Representative Yoho took to the floor of the House to offer an extremely weak apology.  In the end of his weightless monologue, Yoho, who is a professed Christian, said, “I cannot apologize for my passion, for loving my God, my family, and my country.”  As someone with two earned advanced degrees in Theology and who pastors a church, I struggled to understand how God would approve his foul-mouthed rant against this woman of color.  

This reveals the dehumanizing nature of White Supremacy masked as White Evangelical Christianity.  It’s been on display for a while in this country. It’s the type of “Christianity” that allows church going folks to amass generations of wealth from 300 years of American chattel slavery. It's the type of "Christianity" that supported divisive Jim Crow laws. It’s the type of “Christianity” that tells the Ku Klux Klan they’re a Christian organization. It’s the type of “Christianity” that informed then-Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to use the bible to justify separating families and caging children at the border. So-called “believe in Jesus Christ” void of love, equality, justice, compassion, and liberation is not Christianity. 

Beware of White Supremacy masquerading as Christianity.

I’m Joe Mitchell and this is my perspective.

Tags: 
Joe Mitchell
Joseph Mitchell
WNIJ Perspectives

