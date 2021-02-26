Perspective: What Is Blue?

By Tom McBride 41 minutes ago
  • Pixabay

We are all aware of the color blue, but what’s going on in our brains to make us conscious of the color blue?

So far, scientists don’t know. But let’s flash forward in hope and assume that by the year 2100 they figure it out. Awareness of the color blue is the result of a specific electro-chemical process in the cerebellum called LB2019c.

But there’s still a problem. When I see the color blue, I think of my Aunt Gwenelda, who loved the color. You, on the other hand, think of how depressed you’ve been. Yet that same LB2019c mechanism stimulated our awareness of blue.

Ah, but my consciousness of blue was sparked by LB2019c, type 222; while yours was aroused by LB2019c type 1512.

How do we line up these objective explanations with our subjective consciousness of blue? I don’t think we can. Some things just can’t be known. How many blades of grass were in Bolivia in 1919? We’ll never find out. Maybe we’re not meant to.

This is Tom McBride, and that’s my Perspective.

Tags: 
Tom McBride
WNIJ Perspectives

Related Content

Perspective: The Real Cold War

By Tom McBride Jan 22, 2021
Jacqueline Macou / Pixabay

Years ago, I was shoveling snow next to my neighbor, who never spoke to me. Suddenly the snowplow came by, just as we had finished our driveway jobs, and ploughed us in with thick, crusty snow. My neighbor said, "Who do they think they are? Darth Vader?" He was furious. He never spoke to me again.

Perspective: Repressed By The Watchbird

By Tom McBride Dec 17, 2020
Munro Leaf

When I was nine years old, my parents signed me up for a little child’s magazine called The Weekly Reader, which included a weekly cartoon with three frames.

In frame one was a caption that said, “This is a Pig Pen,” with a drawing of a filthy, unkempt kid. Frame Two: “This is the Watchbird watching the Pig Pen.” This was a drawing of an owl-like fowl with huge glasses on, looking down in frowning disapprobation at the Pig Pen Kid. Frame Three: “This is the Watchbird watching you. Are you a Pig Pen?”

Perspective: Pearl Harbor And The Moon Landing

By Tom McBride Nov 13, 2020
Photo by Neil Armstrong

When I was growing up, my small-town barber was a man with a sweet but regulated smile on his face, discouraged eyes behind horn-rimmed glasses. His name was Hans Fowler. Over the years of my maturity into early adulthood, Hans and I spoke of many things. He wielded his scissors unhurriedly and had quiet opinions on everything.

In those days there was much talk of sending men to the moon Hans said it would never happen. One day we bet a dollar. In 1970 I came home from college to get my hair cut. Hans paid up but still thought the whole thing staged.

Perspective: Alive Or Dead...Or Both?

By Tom McBride Oct 9, 2020
Edward Howell / Unsplash

Some things are neither fish nor fowl. Take zombies. They are the living dead.

It gets better. Take quantum physics. A subatomic mini-speck is both a particle and a wave. The more you know about its speed, the less you know about where it is. The more you know about its location, the less you know about how fast it’s going. In one version of this observation, a famous physicist said his cat could be both dead and alive at once. A zombie cat: this stuff is scary.

Perspective: Whatever Happened To Sin?

By Tom McBride Sep 4, 2020
Mitchell Orr / Unsplash

We are living in a time of softened language. This is called “euphemism,” but let us not get hung up on technical details.

People don’t die any more. They “pass.” Even mass murderers no longer “sin.” They just “made a mistake” and wish they hadn’t, since they got caught. Smutty films are now called “adult,” although every twelve-year-old knows that adults can be smutty sometimes. So there’s a certain logic here.