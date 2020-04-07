Perspective: Things That Are Delightful

Jodi Ritter's "Perspective" (April 7, 2020).

I recently listened to an episode of the podcast This American Life entitled “The Show of Delights”. The uplifting stories were like a breath of fresh air.

This brings me to the question: what brings you delight?

For me it’s reading, family time, a great cup of coffee. For my three-year-old son, it’s going to Target, the park, saying funny words (like "blubber"), or climbing anywhere he can.

Kids do stuff because it’s fun. I think as adults we oftentimes neglect to build fun into our day.

Coronavirus has changed our lives and now we are all adjusting to a new normal. For many of us, this provides an opportunity to live each day more intentionally.

In an episode of 30 Rock, someone tells Tracy Morgan’s character it was a pleasure to have met him, to which he responds something like: “that’s right. I’m delightful.” I love that.

Whimsy. The word itself is fun. I think we find an important part of ourselves when we experience whimsical delight.

When I think of delight, I think of Hobbits, who eat seven meals a day and greatly appreciate nature, food, cheer, and song.

Brene Brown said that “joy comes to us in ordinary moments. We risk missing out when we get too busy chasing the extraordinary”.

Kurt Vonnegut wrote, “I urge you to please notice when you are happy, and exclaim or murmur or think at some point, “if this isn’t nice, I don’t know what is.”

I say, here’s to finding more delight in 2020.

I’m Jodi Ritter, and that’s my perspective.