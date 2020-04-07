Perspective: Things That Are Delightful

By Jodi Ritter 1 hour ago
  • Robert Collins / Unsplash

I recently listened to an episode of the podcast This American Life entitled “The Show of Delights”. The uplifting stories were like a breath of fresh air.

This brings me to the question: what brings you delight?

For me it’s reading, family time, a great cup of coffee.  For my three-year-old son, it’s going to Target, the park, saying funny words (like "blubber"), or climbing anywhere he can.

Kids do stuff because it’s fun. I think as adults we oftentimes neglect to build fun into our day.

Coronavirus has changed our lives and now we are all adjusting to a new normal. For many of us, this provides an opportunity to live each day more intentionally.

In an episode of 30 Rock, someone tells Tracy Morgan’s character it was a pleasure to have met him, to which he responds something like: “that’s right. I’m delightful.” I love that.

Whimsy. The word itself is fun. I think we find an important part of ourselves when we experience whimsical delight.

When I think of delight, I think of Hobbits, who eat seven meals a day and greatly appreciate nature, food, cheer, and song.

Brene Brown said that “joy comes to us in ordinary moments. We risk missing out when we get too busy chasing the extraordinary”.

Kurt Vonnegut wrote, “I urge you to please notice when you are happy, and exclaim or murmur or think at some point, “if this isn’t nice, I don’t know what is.”

I say, here’s to finding more delight in 2020.

I’m Jodi Ritter, and that’s my perspective.

Tags: 
Jodi Ritter
WNIJ Perspectives
Covid-19

Related Content

Perspective: Lessons From My Two-Year-Old

By Jodi Ritter Oct 30, 2019
Conner Baker / Unsplash

One of my roles in life is that of mother. And to be sure, it’s my favorite. I have a two-year-old son, and while I’m perpetually teaching him what I believe are important things for him to know, he in turn teaches me the lessons that are most precious.

First is self-love. As a one year old, he mastered the art of the Little Tikes slide; he would then promptly clap for himself upon reaching the bottom. Shouldn’t we all celebrate our daily successes with such enthusiasm?

Perspective: Don't Be Afraid To Take More Space

By Jodi Ritter Jan 16, 2020
Susan Stephens / WNIJ

You know when you read something powerful, and it just sticks with you? Recently my sister, who teaches yoga, shared this important message: “you deserve to take up space, on and off the mat.”