Perspective: Struggling With Habits

Francisco Solares-Larrave's "Perspective" (March 25, 2020).

Right now, it's impossible to claim ignorance of all the warnings to prevent contagion of coronavirus. We must wash our hands as often as possible. We should keep our distance from other people, stay well hydrated and, finally, not touch our face.

Now, most people can follow directions well, but there's always a subset that will do the opposite. It's not deliberate, they just can't help it. I learned that I'm one of them when I realized that I touch my face. A lot. All the time.

I'm reading? I'll put a hand on my chin. If I write…, I touch my cheek. It's late at night or I'm tired? I rub my eyes. My hands are on or near my face too often, and the recent warnings have made me self-conscious about it. I don't want to make light of the situation, but, as I delicately rub the side of my nose, this is driving me bonkers.

Other habits were easy to adopt. Increasing my water intake was not difficult. Same with washing hands. But avoiding my face? It seems sinister that my fingers and my eyebrows enjoy their encounters far too much. What's there to do?

Looks like I'll be sticking my hands in my pockets for a while. Of course, after washing them.

I am Francisco Solares-Larrave, and this is my perspective.