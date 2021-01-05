Perspective: The Power To Pardon Needs Reigning In

Since Trump lost the election, I’ve been more or less successful in quelling the ire and disgust he provokes. I can feel how unhealthy it is and want to re-enter the field of positive energy in 2021. But his parade of pardons, although expected, is making it difficult.

Presidential pardons give too much unchecked power to one individual. A holdover from the British monarchy, Article Two of the Constitution must be amended. There have already been too many self-serving pardons from previous presidents. Moreover, we’ve now seen that Americans are capable of electing a malevolent autocrat.

The so-called “law and order” president is pardoning his partners in federal crimes, along with others convicted of abhorrent and racially incited acts, including murders. And there’s still time for him to throw his own name into the ring, which would be a real test for this singular power. I find the ability of an impeached president to issue pardons, self or otherwise, oxymoronic.

Pardons that overturn wrongful convictions, or sentences that were disproportionate to the crime committed, are in line with the law’s original intent. Obama’s pardon of low-level drug offenders and Carter’s pardon of draft dodgers come to mind. But an amendment is definitely called for. At the very least, self and family pardons should be off limits, as well as some means of checks and balances by elected officials.

I'm Paula Garrett and that’s my perspective.