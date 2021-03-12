Perspective: 'Playful' Bigotry

By Jim Kline 1 minute ago

Until recently, I had never heard the term "playful bigotry." It was used by a writer commenting upon the death of a famous right wing radio personality.  Apparently, he-who-will-NOT-be-named used it to great effect in his daily verbal tirades.

For the life of me, I don't understand how actual bigotry can in any way be considered playful.

Mocking the deaths of AIDS victims isn't playful; it is cruel. There is nothing playful in referring to a college coed as a prostitute simply because she advocates coverage for birth control. It is misogynistic. And suggesting that being unable to afford health care is no different than being unable to afford a beach house could only come from a self-centered millionaire who easily can afford both. Dying from lack of affordable health care is tragic, not playful.

I'm not really sure which is more depressing--knowing that this prejudiced windbag made millions of dollars spouting this nonsense -- or knowing that he made his fortune because millions of listeners were willing to believe it.

I'm Jim Kline, and that is my Perspective.

Tags: 
Jim Kline
WNIJ Perspectives

